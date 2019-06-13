Corby landslip latest: Train was DERAILED by railway landslide

A train was derailed during this evening’s landslip just north of Corby, rail bosses have confirmed.

There are not thought to have been any injuries during the incident which happened around 4pm today (Thursday, June 13)

Pen Green balancing lakes have been flooding all week

But shaken passengers are STILL on the scnee after rescue attempts failed.

A rescue train left the scene at 7.30pm but then became stranded in flooding in the Corby tunnel.

The train then reversed amnd the fire and ambulance services are now on the scene to help with an evacuation.

Paramedics are now on board (9.08pm) after a passenger fell ill.

The bank collapsed into the side of this train. There is still flooding on the line.

A Network Rail spokesman confirmed that the East Midlands Train service left the tracks during the incident which is still ongoing.

It happened after water gushed from Pen Green Balancing Lakes down the bank and on to the railway.

The spokesman said: “The train has derailed but remained upright.

“We cannot confirm the number of passengers involved but our engineers are still on the scene.

“They are working on moving the train and clearing debris. That process will take some time.

“There’s now a diversion in place and we are able to run services through Leicester. There is a reduction in service.

“The engineers will cover the train that’s become stranded and check the tracks underneath.

“But the train is not going to be recovered tonight.

“It is very likely that there will be disruption into tomorrow.”

