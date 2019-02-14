CORBY KILLING: Man admits killing Thomas Gravestock

Corby man Sean Doherty has admitted killing Thomas Gravestock just days before a murder trial was due to take place.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Gravestock, who died in Corby in August 2018.

Sean Doherty NNL-190214-093919005

Doherty, of Lincoln Way, Corby, entered the plea at a pre-trial hearing yesterday (Wednesday, February 13) at Northampton Crown Court.

His plea came as a shock to the police who had expected Monday’s three-week murder trial to go ahead.

Doherty was originally charged with murder after Mr Gravestock was found dead at a property in Butterwick Walk, Corby, on Wednesday, August 22. A post mortem examination found he died as a result of chest, abdominal and brain injuries.

Doherty is due to be sentenced on Thursday, February 28, at Northampton Crown Court.

Thomas Gravestock NNL-190214-093930005