Corby is a lotto winner

A lottery launched by Corby Council to help raise some extra cash for community groups has proved to be an all-round winner.

In its first year, the Corby lottery is expected to raise about £38,000 for good causes - almost double the £20,000 that was projected when it first launched

The lottery began on April 29, 2017, and for every £1 ticket sold, 50p goes to a nominated good cause, 20p funds the prizes, 10p goes to the council to supplement the grants pot, 16p goes to the IT provider and 4p pays the VAT.

People who play the lottery can select which good cause they want the proceeds to go to.

By the end of the first year, it is expected that 57 local charities will have reaped nearly £38,000 from more than £63,000 in ticket sales.

They include Made in Corby, Maplefields Circle of Friends, the council itself and Lakelands Hospice.

In a six-monthly report that will be presented to grants committe councillors on Tuesday, director of corporate services Adrian Sibley said: “As at the end of January there have been 40 weekly draws. Nearly 2,000 prizes have been awarded with the highest being £2,000 for matching 5 numbers.

“Based on the success of other similar online lotteries, it was originally expected that approximately £20k would be raised on an annual basis to support good causes. £28k has so far been raised and if the trend continues for the year the total will be £38k. £20k of this will flow directly to council from where we have been selected as the good cause, either by default or directly. This includes £6k that is expected to be raised for the council through the 10 per cent share of each ticket sold that we receive.”

Find out more about playing the Corby Lottery {https://www.corbylottery.co.uk/ |here|}