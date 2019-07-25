Corby industrial estate blaze under control

A fire on Corby's Earlstrees Industrial Estate is now well under control.

Six fire appliances from Corby, Kettering, Oundle and Thrapston were at Guaranteed Asphalt in Princewood Road after the blaze just after 12.30pm today (Thursday).

Fire crews cordoned off the road.

Thick black smoke could be seen across the town.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire affected a small area in the middle of the site but that it is now contained.

The operation is expected to be downscaled shortly with a section of Princewood Road still currently closed from Mademoiselle Deserts to the far end.

Assistant chief fire officer Shaun Hallam said: “There is now only a small amount of smoke coming from the fire and we are pleased to say the fire has been swiftly brought under control.

“The firefighters involved worked extremely hard to tackle this blaze, on what is believed to be the hottest day of the year, and I have to commend their efforts in taking control of and containing the fire in a relatively short space of time.”