Corby incinerator campaign continues with public meeting

A group of protesters who say an incinerator should not be built close to Corby homes are continuing their fight despite the development being given planning permission.

The Shelton Road Energy Recovery Facility, that will burn 260,000 tonnes of waste per year from as far away as London, was given the green light by Northamptonshire County Council in September.

But now local campaigners believe they have found an alternative route to try to block the incinerator.

The developer, Devon-based Corby Limited, has to now apply for an environmental permit to begin operating their plant.

So residents including Lee Forster, who has opposed all similar schemes in the town over environmental and safety fears, have started a petition.

He said: "We're running a new petition that is addressed to the Environment Agency.

"The developers have to apply to the EA for their environmental permits so we have to show that there is widespread concern over this and they could refuse them."

Several shops and businesses in Corby have agreed to take in paper versions of the petition which is also available to sign online.

The group is having a public meeting tomorrow, Sunday, November 3, at Priors Hall Community Centre from 5pm. The group wants to hear concerns of local people who will be living in the shadow of the incinerator and wants to encourage residents to join their fight.