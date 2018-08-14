Corby hospice hoping sun will shine on summer fundraiser

Volunteers at a hospice are hoping for good weather after having to postpone their summer fete.

Lakelands Hospice in Corby was due to hold the summer fundraiser earlier this year, but they had to cancel it due to bad weather.

However, the date has been rearranged for this weekend and everyone involved in organising it is hoping for some sunshine on the day.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “After cancelling our summer fete for the first time in Lakelands’ history, we’ve turned our frown upside down and will now be holding our wonderful event on Sunday, August 19.

“As always, the hospice grounds will be jam packed full of attractions, performances and stalls.

“We can guarantee lots of fun and laughter while raising much needed funds for Lakelands Hospice.

“Come and join us for a fun filled afternoon.

“And we have stall pitches available, we just kindly request a £20 donation per pitch.”

The summer fete is taking place from 11am until 3pm in the grounds of the hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Entry is 50p or free for children and pets.

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.