Corby homeless shelter boss quits after pub attack caught on camera

The boss of a Corby homeless shelter has resigned after a video has emerged of her attacking a man outside a Corby pub.

In the video, which is being shared widely on social media, the now former chief executive of Corby Nightlight Nicola Pell is seen grabbing the man around the throat and then hitting him three times in the face.

A still from the CCTV footage.

The man, understood to be a former partner, then pushes her off and two people, thought to be pub doormen, step in and form a barrier between Nicola Pell and the man.

The incident outside the Corby Candle in New Post Office Square, happened on Friday, November 30th at 11.23pm.

Police say they are aware of the incident but no arrests have been made and as yet there are no criminal proceedings.

In a statement issued this afternoon the charity’s board of trustees said that Nicola Pell, who is unpaid, has resigned.

Nicola Pell has today given her resignation to trustees.

It said: “We, the board of trustees, can confirm that following events since our last statement, the board has accepted the formal resignation of Nicola Pell.

“We, together with the management committee and band of dedicated volunteers wish to thank the people of Corby for their support during these times. The shelter remains open and running. We understand that recent events have caused concern, if there are questions please do not hesitate to contact Corby Nightlight via email on info@CorbyNightlight.org.uk”

On Tuesday the charity’s trustees said that Nicola Pell had stepped back for a while following online rumour and speculation.

About 35 rough sleepers from the town have been bedding down in the shelter each night and a team of volunteers help out on a rota system seven days a week. A bed and a hot meal is provided each day.

The shelter has had much support from the Corby community and many thousands of pounds has been raised and donated. Planning permission was granted to Nightlight in the summer to turn a former gym in Cannock road into a permanent night shelter.

A police investigation is currently taking place after £10,580 was taken from Nightlight’s bank account. The Charities Commission is also looking into the matter after it was reported to them by trustees.

Nicola Pell has been contacted for comment but has not responded.