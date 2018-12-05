Corby homeless charity appeals for donations

A homeless charity which opened a temporary shelter in Corby’s former police station has appealed for donations.

Nightlight opened their winter shelter at the old police base in Elizabeth Street in late November.

They have already had more than 20 guests and are now appealing for donations of food, drink and other items.

A post on their Facebook page said: “We’ve had so many emails over the past week from beautiful people asking what they can donate so we’ve put a list together for you.

“Donations can be brought to the Crime Support Unit at the old police station on Elizabeth Street.

“Access is via the old court car park, which is next to our building and we are open for visitors from 7am to 3pm and 7pm to 10pm.”

The list is not exhaustive as they are grateful for any donations but items they use most are: coffee, granulated sugar, milk, squash, margarine, cheese, ham, bread, jam, Marmite, biscuits, cakes, crisps, shower gel, boxer shorts, socks and anything for a roast dinner such as roast potatoes, new potatoes, gravy, apple sauce, vegetables, cauliflower cheese and Yorkshire puddings.

The charity said: “Thank you so much for everyone’s generosity and kindness.

“We couldn’t do it without you.”

READ MORE: Corby police station to become homeless night shelter this winter

READ MORE: Elation as Corby’s homeless shelter is given the go-ahead