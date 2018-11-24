Corby Highland Gathering confirms comedian for next year

Organisers of Corby’s popular traditional summer gathering have confirmed that the event will run over two days again this year.

They also announced that popular Scottish stand-up comedian Gary Faulds will top the bill.

Rumours on social media had suggested that the event might be cut to one day this year - but volunteers have dismissed the rumours and have said that it will be run over a full weekend,

A statement said: “Corby Highland Gathering are pleased to confirm we will be a two day event again in 2019 at Charter Field, Corby Old Village on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July.

“There will be Highland dancing on both days, with the pipe band competitions taking place on the Sunday as well as lots more to be announced.

“We are looking for different events or displays for the Saturday to make it a multi-cultural event and welcome contact from anyone who would like to perform or take part. We are open to all suggestions.”

Anyone you would like to become involved and sponsor the gathering or place an advert in the programme can e-mail corbyhighlandgathering@gmail.com

The statement added: “Without our sponsors and the support we receive from the local community we wouldn’t be able to continue to hold this prestigious event in Corby.”