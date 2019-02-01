Corby gym with free kids boxing classes is fundraising to replace worn-out pads

A Corby gym that offers free Thai boxing classes for children is fundraising to replace its worn-out pads.

The classes at Chapel Gym in The Epiphany Church on Elizabeth Street have become increasingly popular and as a result, more equipment is needed.

The not-for-profit organisation has launched a fundraiser for £3,000, the price it has been quoted for the new gear.

"Our Thai boxing classes have proven to be hugely successful in helping children get fit, grow in confidence, make friends, and taking positive steps in developing a healthy lifestyle," a spokesman said.

"Consequently, last year we took the decision to offer these classes free of charge for all children to ensure those whose parents can’t afford classes can still come with no stigma.

"We also have a specific class for children with autism and other special education needs.

"Due to Den Palmer’s inspiring coaching, more than 70 children have been coming weekly to learn and train."

The Chapel Gym's fundraiser is online.