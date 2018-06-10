Corby group helping mark historic milestone for women in London

A group of Corby women are today (Sunday, June 10) taking part in a mass artwork event in London commemorating 100 years since women were granted the vote.

In 1918, the Representation of the People Act gave the first British women the right to vote and stand for public office.

The Corby group is part of a nationwide event taking place in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London where women will wear either green, white or violet - the colours of the suffragette movement.

Made In Corby were one of 100 organisations invited to become part of PROCESSIONS, in which female artists were paired with groups of women and girls to help share their voices through text and textiles.

In Corby, artists Carole Miles and Phiona Richards from The Eloquent Fold worked to create a unique banner to process along the route in London.

Based at Swan Gardens, the group designed and made their own banner and rosettes, mirroring the women who came together on the streets a hundred years ago to make their voices visible.

Corby women have chosen to depict on their banner the violets of the suffragette movement, a slogan from the youngest member of the group, as well as the Suffragette motto ‘Deeds Not Words’, which is also the motto of Corby.

They also made individual rosettes featuring their own words in English, German and Polish, reflecting the diversity of the group.

Made In Corby producer Vicky Frayard said: “I would like to thank the amazing group of Corby women who have been a part of the project; not only for their creativity in producing a powerful and beautiful banner for PROCESSIONS, but also for their strength and compassion when sharing and discussing our own experiences of what is means to be woman in 2018.”

Visit www.madeincorby.co.uk or phone 01536 267 895 to find out more.