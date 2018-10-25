Corby girl donates her hair to help children living with cancer

A 10-year-old girl has given up her lovely long locks to help youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer.

Keelie-Anne from Little Stanion decided a year ago that she wanted to grow her hair so she could then have it cut off to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Keelie-Anne before having her hair cut

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Keelie-Anne’s recent makeover took place at Trending hair salon in Corby.

And as well as resulting in her luscious locks being donated to charity, the youngster’s efforts also helped raise £420 through her JustGiving page.

Mum Kirsty Fraser was very proud when her daughter told her that ‘someone needs my hair more then I do, mine will grow back.’

Keelie-Anne's new look

And Kirsty added: “Keelie-Anne is always thinking of others and would do anything for anyone, I couldn’t be more proud of my daughter.

“I would like to thank every one for their donations.”