Corby garden designer’s Nordic flair helps win Hampton Court prize

A garden created by a Corby-based garden designer has been awarded a silver medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018.

Sponsored by Viking, the award-winning cruise line, and designed by Stephen Hall, the garden is inspired by the Nordic landscape and the profound relationship between nature and wellbeing.

A spokesman for Viking said; “It celebrates traditional Nordic wellbeing rituals and brims with traditional plants and herbs with medicinal benefits that are used in Scandinavian cooking – a sanctuary for both body and mind. This connection is at the heart of the design of Viking’s ships, which are filled with natural light and large al fresco spaces allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the World’s rivers and oceans.”

This is the fourth garden that Stephen Hall has designed at the globally renowned RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, and his second medal win for Viking, following the award-winning Viking Cruises Scandinavian Garden at Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2016.

Stephen said: “I’m extremely proud to have been a part of this project, and would like to thank everyone involved, from the plant suppliers, the contractors and the team at Viking involved in its creation. It’s been a labour of love.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director at Viking UK, said: “The garden explores the various dimensions of wellbeing; enjoying the therapeutic effects of interacting with nature; eating well; and living well.

“Viking’s homeland is Scandinavia, and in his design Stephen has incorporated the lifestyle, food and culture that have influenced Viking’s design and ethos profoundly since day one perfectly.”

The Viking Cruises Nordic Lifestyle Garden will be showcased at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018 until July 8.