Corby Gang Show to celebrate 60th anniversary

Corby’s Gang Show will mark its 60th anniversary when it returns next week.

This year’s show, full of singing, dancing and comedy, will pay tribute to Ralph Reader – the creator of Gang Shows.

Ami Chapman from the Gang Show said: “We have been rehearsing from September 2017 to perform this memorable show and we would love to see you there and let us entertain you.”

The show is on at 7.15pm at the Core Theatre every night from Wednesday (March 14) to Saturday (March 17), with an extra performance at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from The Core Box Office in the Cube, or online at https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/corby-gang-show-2017/.