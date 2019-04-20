Corby fundraiser will be a knockout event for Lakelands

An old favourite event is returning to Corby – and it promises to be a knockout day!

Lakelands Hospice is holding a fundraising It’s a Knockout event at Corby Town FC’s home at Steel Park on Sunday, June 16.

Sponsored by Echo Personnel this is a new event for the hospice calendar and the team there are hoping it will become an annual event.

It’s guaranteed to be lots of fun and a fantastic team-building opportunity as well as a chance for local companies or organisations to fly the flag, while at the same time raising much-needed funds for Lakelands.

There will be team prizes for the top three, best dressed and the most sponsorship raised overall.

Each team will receive an entry pack including a bespoke Just Giving page, sponsorship forms and a personalised poster.

Team spaces are limited for this event, so please book quickly to avoid disappointment.

You can book for more than one team to participate!

To enter a team call Paul Marlow or Marina Rae on 01536 747755, email paulmarlow@lakelandshospice.org.uk or visit www.lakelandshospice.org.uk.