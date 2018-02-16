Corby fraudster made fake claims to steal £55,000 from taxpayers

A fraudster living in Corby made 87 fake tax claims in an attempt to steal £55,000.

Neringa Vaitoniene, 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, submitted fake self assessment return forms in the names of people living in Lithuania, where she is originally from.

She claimed she had paid too much tax and was due repayments totalling £55,701 between 2012 and 2013, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation revealed.

She received payments totalling £26,778, but a further £28,923 was withheld by HMRC.

Vaitoniene was arrested and admitted to submitting false returns.

A search of her home uncovered documents linking her to an accomplice, who absconded after arrest.

Vaitoniene admitted the fraud at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

She was jailed for six months suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work.

Her accomplice is still at large, but will be sentenced at a later date.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Vaitoniene thought it was acceptable to steal from the public purse and is now paying the price.

“She stole from honest taxpayers and those who play by the rules.

“Anyone with information about tax fraud should report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”