Corby food firm lays on birthday bash for employees

A Corby-based chilled firm celebrated its 30th anniversary by treating staff to a fun day at Corby Town Football Club.

Puredrive Fine Foods, opened the event to current and past employees and their families, who enjoyed a selection of classic fairground rides, competitions such as tug of war and a five-a-side football tournament, as well as the presentation of long-service awards.

There were also fundraising activities on the day with proceeds going to Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

A spokesman for Puredrive said: “The site, known as Puredrive Fine Foods, is due to be rebranded as Taste Original later this year, marking the next stage of development for the Company.

“The opening of the site played a big part in the regeneration of Corby following the steelworks closure that happened in 1980, where more than 10,000 people lost their jobs.

“Opening in 1988 with just 24 employees, the site now employs over 350 staff with 30% having over five years’ service, two of which have been part of the business for over 20 years.”

Nigel Laing, Operations Manager at Puredrive Fine Foods said: “We’re proud of how far Puredrive Fine Foods has come as there aren’t many companies that reach this milestone. Our mission is to achieve a leading position in this industry, while maintaining a rewarded workforce.”