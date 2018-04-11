Corby food firm completes fundraising challenge for hospice

Staff at Puredrive Fine Foods took on the challenge to collectively cycle the distance to their new factory in Oss in the Netherlands and back to Corby.

They did this by taking it in turns in 30-minute sessions on a cycling machine in the staff canteen.

Their original target was 786km, but the team smashed this and achieved more than 1,000km in aid of Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Lots of fun was had with cyclists wearing flashing bunny ears and Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, helped to motivate the willing cyclists and sold an array of Easter goodies to the Puredrive Fine Foods team.

Marina said: “Along with doughnut and hotdog sales, a very impressive £500 was raised for Lakelands Hospice.

“Well done and thank you to Nigel Laing and the Puredrive team, your fantastic donation really is appreciated.”

For more information about Lakelands Hospice, click here