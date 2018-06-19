Corby firm to have dogs in the office for charity

A Corby firm is encouraging others to join them in taking their dogs to work on Friday (June 22).

Buddies Pet Insurance is a dog-friendly office based in Corby and they will be taking part in ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ on Friday.

Staff at Buddies Pet Insurance in Corby with their dogs

This is the UK’s fifth official ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’, founded and organised by ethical dog grooming product company HOWND.

The initiative sees businesses across the UK welcoming their dog-loving employees into the workplace along with their four-legged companions to raise money for charity.

Buddies opened their doors to employees’ dogs more than a year ago, and it has proven to be a huge hit with staff and pets alike.

Many scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can help reduce a person’s stress level in the workplace.

These dogs will be heading into the office on Friday

Increased job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale have all been reported in employees that spend the workday with their pets.

And a study published by the International Journal of Workplace Health Management (2010) concluded that the presence of dogs in the work place even had a positive effect on staff who didn’t have a dog of their own.

Marianne Metaxas, managing director at Buddies, said: “Having dogs in the office puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“All the staff here at Buddies are animal lovers and being able to bring your dog to work not only boosts morale, but also means more socialisation for the dogs and less stress for staff needing to arrange doggy daycare.

Buddies Pet Insurance is supporting Bring Your Dog To Work day

“We are proud to support national ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ which raises valuable funds for All Dogs Matter and other deserving dog charities throughout the UK.”

All Dogs Matter is a charity that rescues and rehomes more than 300 dogs a year in London, Norfolk and the surrounding areas.

The charity seeks to pair each dog with the best possible new owner, ensuring that it will be safe, cared for and loved for the rest of its life.

Buddies will be hosting a dog party for their office dogs on Friday with dog party hats, balloons and dog-friendly party snacks.

They will also be sharing updates throughout the day across their social media pages, where they regularly share photos and videos of their office dogs.