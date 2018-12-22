Corby firm’s Christmas card competition a great success

A Corby firm’s Christmas card competition saw a donation to a children’s ward at KGH.

Premier Roofing Systems staff selected their winner after running the competition at the hospital’s Skylark Ward throughout November.

Leo's winning design. NNL-181221-105503005

After judging each card on its creativity, originality, festive theme and relevance to the roofing industry, 11-year-old Leo was chosen as the winner.

The firm has now donated £500 to the Skylark Ward.

Premier Roofing Systems director Ryan Monaghan said: “Following the success of last year’s Christmas card competition, which we ran with local schools, we approached Kettering General Hospital to run the competition within the Skylark Ward.

“This gave us the chance to offer a festive activity in the run up to December and allowed us to support the fantastic Skylark Ward.

“The judging process proved to be an extremely difficult decision with so many creative designs.

“After much deliberation we selected 11-year-old Leo’s entry.

“Leo has kindly helped us in presenting a cheque to Kettering General Hospital on behalf of Premier Roofing Systems and was rewarded with his very own prize at the same time.

“I would also like to thank all the children who entered our competition this year and take this opportunity to wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”