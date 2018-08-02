Corby firm’s 10th birthday ball gives charity boost

A Corby firm has marked its 10th anniversary with a summer ball which raised more than £1,500 for charity.

7formation, which is based on the Willowbrook Industrial Estate, is a nationwide fit-out contractor which specialises in internal and external build solutions.

The ball was held at Barnsdale Hall Hotel in Oakham, to which 150 of its closest friends and clients were invited.

As well as selling tickets, the team raised money by holding a raffle and playing Heads and Tales with the generous guests.

In total, £1,600 was raised for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall, the specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

To add to the occasion, 7formation also arranged for a special guest to attend on the night.

Last year the management team launched a campaign to try to track down the girl who featured on its corporate branding which was created 10 years ago at the company’s inception.

After some detective work from the team Gina Lloret was located all the way away in Barcelona and agreed to attend the ball as a surprise for all the staff.

Her attendance was incredibly well received and was a great addition to the night’s celebrations.

After speeches for from MD, Steve Rowell, and Sue Ryder community fundraiser Nilesh Patel, a cake was cut by Gina and a band ended the celebrations.

7formation was set up in 2008 and having survived the difficulties of the recession, has since gone on to build a healthy portfolio of works with numerous high profile clients, including Decathlon, Yours Clothing the Holiday Inn.

Mr Rowell said: “Reaching our 10th birthday is a huge milestone for the team here at Corby and is a result of lots of hard work and dedication; to combine this with raising money for our corporate charity partner, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, seemed obvious.

“Not only did we get to thank our clients and supply chain for all their support over the years, but we also got to thank our fantastic staff who make 7formation the successful business it is today.”