Corby firm marks special milestone

An environmental planning and forestry consultancy based in Corby has announced sponsorship of three specially commissioned cross country fences as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The sponsorship by Lockhart Garratt, which also has offices in Oxfordshire, includes the design and build of the fences, which will be used at the Horseheath British Eventing Horse Trials.

The trials are held twice yearly in Cambridgeshire on land owned by the Thurlow estate in Suffolk.

The Lockhart Garratt 20th anniversary fences are suitable for use at three recognised British Eventing competition levels (BE80, BE90 and BE100).

They were made by Horseheath course builder David Carpenter from timber sourced from the Thurlow estate. The fences incorporates the Roman numeral XX to mark Lockhart Garratt’s anniversary as well as the Lockhart Garratt logo.

Chairman John Lockhart said: “With our interest and expertise in forestry and woodland management, sponsorship of the Horseheath fences seemed like a highly fitting way to mark our 20th anniversary.”

The whole course has been designed with a focus on the beauty of natural wood.