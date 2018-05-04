Corby firefighters lower flag on memorial day

A flag was lowered to half mast and civic dignitaries gathered at Corby fire station today to mark Firefighters’ Memorial Day.

Serving and retired firefighters and their families lined up alongside police officers and politicians to observe the minute’s silence at the station in Phoenix Parkway organised by White Watch Crew Manager David Ingham.

Chief fire officer for Northamptonshire Darren Dovey said: “We are remembering those people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We recognise that firefighters grow up together and train together and serve together. We are a family.”