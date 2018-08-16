Corby firefighter facing months of treatment after hit-and-run

A Corby firefighter is facing months of treatment after being struck by a car while on duty.

Mark Hackett, 32, was hit by a Peugout that failed to stop in George Street at about 11pm on Saturday (August 11).

Mark Hackett. NNL-180815-120731005

Mark, a father of three who lives with his family in Corby, had been out tackling a barn fire for several hours with other crew members and stopped at the shops to buy food on the way back to the station having missed a meal break.

He pulled up in a parking bay and went to speak to a man who had parked behind them but both were hit while they were talking.

Mark suffered a range of injuries, including serious but not life-threatening leg injuries, but fortunately the other man did not need hospital treatment.

Chief fire officer Darren Dovey, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Mark has been a firefighter for 10 years and has served his local community in Corby throughout that time.

“I am sure local people are as shocked as I am that someone could drive off without stopping after being in collision with two pedestrians.

“Thankfully, the other man did not need hospital treatment.

“However, our firefighter has many months of treatment and rehabilitation before his and his family’s lives can return to anywhere near normal.”

Mr Dovey added that the service aims to help Mark return to work when he is fully recovered.

They are also offering support to colleagues who were with him and were left very shaken by the incident.

The car believed to have been involved in the collision was recovered a short time later in Studfall Avenue.

A police spokesman said their investigation was ongoing and that no arrests had been made so far.

Mr Dovey said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have any information about the collision and urge them to contact police on 101 as soon as possible.

“Any information, however small, may help find the person or people involved.”

The hit-and-run has led to a huge reaction on social media, with lots of people wishing Mark a speedy recovery.

MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove said: “This was clearly a very serious and appalling incident and I very much hope that those responsible are found and brought to justice.

“I know I speak for our whole community in saying we all hugely admire and appreciate the work our local firefighters do, and share in our concern for the injured firefighter and their family and wish them well for a speedy recovery; a message I have conveyed personally.”

A message posted by Wellingborough Fire Station on their Facebook page said: “Our thoughts are with a friend and colleague from Corby Fire Station and his family at this time.”

Mark has also received support from Burton Park Wanderers, who posted: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Mark Hackett a speedy recovery after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run in Corby on Sat night whilst on duty as a firefighter.

“We will miss his presence in the team and we hope he regains full fitness.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.