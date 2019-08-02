Corby fire crews on scene of threatened dam in Derbyshire

Six firefighters and two appliances from a Corby have been sent to Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire where a collapsing dam is threatening to engulf a village.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed last night that six of its staff have been sent to the area after a national appeal for aid was issued by emergency services there.

The dam at Toddbrook Reservoir has begun to disintegrate following heavy rain and the village beneath it has been evacuated.

Two high volume pumps from Corby fire station in Phoenix Parkway have left for Derbyshire to help with the emergency response. It is expected they will be there for two to three days.