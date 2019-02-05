Corby family who lost baby help fund KGH project

Special skylight tiles have been fitted at KGH’s special care baby unit after a donation from a Corby family who lost their son.

The 28 skylight tiles – which give a realistic image of the sky along with clouds and other natural features - have been fitted above the unit’s 18 neonatal and intensive care cots to support and promote brain development in premature and poorly babies.

One of the skylights. NNL-190402-164323005

A large part of the funding for the new skylights came from the Healey family who lost their son Luke in May 2017.

In Luke’s memory his mum Holly Worland and her partner, Steve Healey, raised £3,020 towards the £7,000 skylights with the help of family, friends and work colleagues.

Holly, from Corby, said: “Luke was born at KGH nine weeks early and needed to stay in the SCBU for eight weeks.

“Unfortunately four weeks after leaving the SCBU he went on to develop meningitis and sadly passed away in May 2017.

One of the skylights. NNL-190402-164312005

“We wanted to do something to thank the SCBU for the care Luke received during his stay there - and also as a memorial to him.

“We started by asking for donations instead of flowers at his funeral and over the next six months family, friends and work colleagues helped us to raise more money through a bake sale at Cambridge University Press and through donations.

“We supported the skylight project because Luke was one of many babies that spend a long time in the unit and would have benefited from the skylights.

“He spent eight of his 12 weeks in the SCBU and was cared for day and night and at times when we couldn’t be with him, so he was never alone.

“I want to, once again, thank all of the staff who supported Luke, myself, Steve and the rest of the family during our stay.”

Further money for the skylights was raised through the KGH charity including a World Prematurity Day event put on by the department in November which raised £1,500.

There was also a donation of £555 from Steve Gibson from Corby, who decided to get a perm for charity.

SCBU sister Jane Lafferty said: “The skylights are a great boost for the department and have been very much appreciated.

“They are tiles with adjustable lights that look like a bright blue sky with clouds.

“They help to promote and support brain development in our premature babies by giving them something interesting to look up at from their cots.

“They can be adjusted in brightness according to the time of day.

“Thanks to the fundraising we now have a variety of them above all of our cots with images of the sky with seagulls, butterflies, a rainbow, stars and trees with blossoms.

“They also very much fit in with the woodland theme we have across the unit.

“We want to thank the Healey family very much indeed for supporting us in improving care for our premature babies in memory of Luke.”