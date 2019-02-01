Corby family fear their missing dog may have been sold and dumped

A Corby family whose dog has been missing for three weeks fear she may have been sold and later dumped.

Biscuit, a two-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier and bull Mastiff cross, went missing from the Wynne family's back garden in Norse Walk at 7pm on January 10.

"We believe she may have been on a well-known selling site recently and appeal for people to come forward with any information," said Michelle Wynne.

"If they have made contact with the post or person believed to be selling her or whether they bought her in good faith.

"It may well be she was dumped after the ad was discovered and we tried to get in touch.”

Biscuit has distinct markings on her back toes and a flash of white on her chest.

She is microchipped, has been spayed and was originally wearing a turquoise collar when she was last seen although this may now have been lost.

“We are happy to reimburse anyone who may have bought her in good faith, no questions asked or police involvement if she is returned unharmed," said Ms Wynne.

"We just want her back, our home is not the same without her.

"We have been blown away by the support to date through social media and people out looking and would like to thank everyone for their continued help."

Anyone with information can contact the Wynnes on 07540 265794, via the 'Bring Biscuit Back' Facebook group or via www.doglost.co.uk.