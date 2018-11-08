Corby exhibition to remember what soldiers went through 100 years ago

Corby Council is inviting people to visit their newest exhibition called WWI, The War to End All Wars.

The exhibition is being held at Corby Heritage Centre in High Street and will be available to visit until Saturday, March 2, next year.

During this time Corby Heritage Centre’s exhibition space will be filled with a touring exhibition from Epping Forest Museum.

There will be a display with silhouettes of soldiers at prayer, the sounds of war and objects from the frontline.

Lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “This newest exhibition is another way to get people of all ages to learn and think about the war and commemorate those that gave their lives for our country.

“It is important that we remember and appreciate what our soldiers and our country went through 100 years ago.”

The Heritage Centre is open Monday to Fridays from 1pm to 4pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2pm (excluding bank holidays).

For more information, contact Corby Council’s heritage development officer Billy Dalziel on 01563 464284.