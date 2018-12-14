Corby drug den shut down by authorities

A Corby ‘crack house’ has been boarded up after a magistrate gave police and council officials the authority to shut it down.

The house at 87 Culross Walk, on the town’s Kingswood Estate, became the second such house this week to be closed down in Corby.

The closure order at Culross Walk

Corby Borough Council’s Community Safety Team in partnership with Northamptonshire Police enforced the order granted yesterday (Thursday 13th December) at Northampton Magistrates Court following several incidents and reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, including drug paraphernalia being found.

The closure order prohibits anyone including the resident from remaining in or entering the property.

The house has been secured and community safety officers have fixed copies of the closure order to the premises to make it clear that it is a criminal offence for any unauthorised person to enter the address.

Corby Council’s Lead Member for Neighbourhood Services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “Another great result thanks to the hard work of our dedicated Community Safety Partnership. It is Corby Borough Council’s priority to keep residents safe and we will not accept drug use or anti-social behaviour in any of our properties. Thank you to the hard working teams for getting us to this result and I hope the residents surrounding this property will feel happier within their community.”