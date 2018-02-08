Corby drug den boarded up

A Corby drug den has been boarded up and its tenant banned from entering it.

The house in Butterwick Walk on the Kingswood estate had been associated with drug use and anti-social behaviour, says Corby Council.

The move was the council’s first ever closure order and was undertaken by the authority’s community safety team in partnership with Northamptonshire Police.

The order was granted following several incidents and reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the address including fighting in the street and drug paraphernalia being found.

The house has now been secured and community safety officers have fixed copies of the closure order to the premises to make it clear it is a criminal offence for any unauthorised person to enter the address.

Corby Council leader Cllr Tom Beattie said: “This has been a lengthy and difficult case for our officers involved and I would like to thank them as well as our partners at the police and the wider community for the work they have put in to get this successful order on the property.

“It is of course sad that these actions have to be taken but despite warnings and attempts to work with the resident, their actions and the actions of those that they associated with were causing great distress for the wider community.

“We hope the action taken this week will now give residents comfort and respite from the ongoing issues and that they can once again enjoy the quality of life we all deserve to live within our borough.’

The order was granted on Tuesday, February 6, at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court and led to the exclusion of the resident, who is now forbidden to enter the address.