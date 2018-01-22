Corby diet firm to feature on Channel 4 show

A prime time television show which asks people to test different diets is tonight featuring a Corby company.

Channel 4’s How to Lose Weight Well, being screened tonight (Monday, January 22) at 8pm, shows dieter Sue Batch trying out the Cambridge Weight Plan products over 16 weeks.

Sue before going on the diet

Married mother-of-two Sue, 54, lost almost three stones on the plan with help from her diet consultants, Chris and Tracey Salton.

How to Lose Weight Well, presented by Dr Xand van Tulleken, tests different diets every week and gets slimmers to try them out for a bit of friendly competition.

Sue’s friend Elaine Bodys had put them both forward to take part in the programme because they wanted to lose weight for a hairdressers’ reunion.

Sue, of Essex, said: “We’d worked at a salon together when we were in our 20s and size 10 and didn’t want to be seen as the ‘fat pair’ at the reunion, which was taking place in Elaine’s salon.

Sue and Elaine

“I never thought we’d be picked to take part but we were and met the presenter in the café on the first day, when they gave us the diets we had been chosen to follow.

“We were both put on the 16-week diets. I was given Cambridge Weight Plan and Elaine was given the ‘ice-cream’ diet. We both had to keep a daily diet diary too.”

When Sue was given the Cambridge Weight Plan diet, she expected to be given shakes only.

She said: “I had heard of Cambridge Weight Plan before but it was something I’d never tried because I thought it was all shakes. I never realised you could eat meals as well on it.

Sue, left, with the Channel 4 presenters of How to Lose Weight Well and her fellow dieter, Elaine Bodys

“I’m not very good at diets where you have to weigh things out so having everything ready to microwave or eat was perfect for me.”

Cambridge Weight Plan consultant Tracey Salton said: “We were introduced to Sue by the film crew and we hit it off straight away.

“She was a real gem to work with. She stuck to plan – four products a day, then Step 2, then Step 3 for maintenance – and it was lovely to educate her and the film crew about CWP, and let them know it wasn’t just shakes!”

Having one-to-one support was key for Sue, who added: “My consultants were fabulous. Tracey was always so helpful and kept me motivated throughout.

Sue Batch after losing weight on the Cambridge Diet Plan

“Because I am 5ft 8ins I was allowed four products a day and would usually have a CWP porridge for breakfast, then a bar at lunchtime, a shake in the afternoon and something like spaghetti Bolognese in the evening.

“It was really surprising to see the portion size compared to what I would normally have.

“I started out as a dress size 16 to 18 and am now a size 12, which I’m so pleased about.

“I still see Chris and Tracey, especially after Christmas when I’d put a few pounds back on. I’m back on Plan now though and back on track.”

Tracey said the whole experience was brilliant from start to finish.

She said: “We have gained a wonderful client and now a lovely friend in the process – and hopefully educated a few more people when they see the TV programme.”

And Sue, who lost 31 inches and dropped her BMI from 29.8 to a healthy 24.8, said losing weight has given her so much more confidence.

She said: “I always used to wear long tops before to cover up my bottom, but now I feel confident wearing jeans and shorter tops.

“When we had the hairdressing reunion I felt absolutely fabulous too!”