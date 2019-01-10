Corby detectives seeking New Year’s eve Old Village pub-goers

Police officers investigating a sexual assault in Corby are asking people who were at the Village Inn to celebrate the new year to contact them.

Detectives have released CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Chapel Lane, Corby, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sex attack in Corby NNL-191001-164543005

The incident happened between 12.40am and 3.40am on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Detectives are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Officers are also looking to speak with anyone who was in The Village Inn, Lloyds Road, Corby, on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

The picture of a jacket has also been released, which was located at the scene of the incident in Chapel Lane. Anyone who recognises the jacket is also asked to contact police as they may be able to help the enquiries.

Police want to speak to anyone who recognises this jacket which was found in Chapel Lane NNL-191001-164449005

Anyone with any information relating to the man pictured or his whereabouts, or any witnesses, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.