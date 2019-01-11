Corby detectives release pickpocket video

The moment a Corby woman was pickpocketed has been caught on camera.

Officers investigating the purse theft in Corby released CCTV of the offence in order to identify two men they would like to speak to.

The woman was seen entering the Savers shop in Corporation Street, Corby at 11.50am on Saturday (January 5) being followed by an unknown man.

CCTV from the store shows the man reach around the woman and remove her purse from her coat pocket, while another appears to hide his actions from passersby.

The victim realised her purse was missing when she reached the store’s tills. It is thought she was followed to the store after making a withdrawal from a nearby bank’s cash machine.

Anyone with information about the identity of either of the men pictured is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000006016.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Advice for keeping your possessions safe when out and about

Attach a bell to your handbag or purse so you can hear if it is moved

Consider using a cord to attach your purse to your bag

Never hang your handbag on pushchairs or shopping trolleys

Keep your bag firmly closed and on your person at all times

Wear shoulder bags with the flap against your body

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Only keep items in your bag that you need for that occasion

Protect your pin when withdrawing cash from an ATM

Be aware of who is around you when you make a withdrawal

Do not store your pin number in your handbag or purse

If your purse is stolen, report the loss of your cards immediately to the card issuers. Remember thieves can use cards to make contactless purchases