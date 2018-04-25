Corby cycling festival under threat

A popular cycling festival in Corby is under threat as Northamptonshire County Council has pulled the funding.

Corby Council was told this week that the £8,000 funding for the annual summer Cyclefest will not be given amid cuts being made by the county authority to make sure it can balance its books next year.

The county authority had a multi-million pound shortfall this year and is set to be closed down in 2020 as a result of financial mismanagement. It and the seven district and borough councils in the county look set to be replaced by two unitary authorities, one for the north and one for the west.

Lynn Buckingham, who represents the town’s neighbourhood associations, said: “It would be a shame if we lost Cyclefest as it is growing year on year and is becoming very popular.

“Is there no other way of funding it?”

Corby Council’s head of culture and and leisure Chris Stephenson said following NCC’s decision to stop the grant funding there was currently no money on the table.

He said: “If people have got any ideas as to how we can raise funding I would be happy to hear from them and take it on board.”

The two-day Cyclefest has taken place since 2011 and last year was held outside the Corby Cube in James Ashworth Square.

The free event aimed at getting more people active and on bikes featured BMX shows, bike demonstration, rickshaws and last year a movie screened by pedal power.