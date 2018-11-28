Corby Cube fourth floor is on the rental market

The fourth floor of Corby’s most expensive building could be put into use, eight years after it first opened.

Corby Council is advertising for tenants for the four offices that have been created on the higher level of Corby Cube in George Street.

The move comes after the authority ditched its original plans to have a restaurant on the floor because of lack of interest.

The council went well over budget on the popular glass panelled building, spending £47.5m rather than the £32m originally approved.

The offices are now being marketed by Potter Learoyd, with the largest office 919 sq m.

Deputy leader of Corby Council, Cllr Jean Addison, said: “We are always proud to welcome new businesses to Corby and see existing company’s grow here. Being able to offer high quality, modern, office space to these businesses is important and gives companies another reason to be based in our borough.’

The lower floors of the building are home to the town’s library, theatre, police public inquiry desk, the council chamber and some council offices.

The Cube is a key feature of the Parklands Gateway development which includes the Corby international swimming pool and a cinema. Phase two and three of the development are set to include a hotel and some residential development.

Recent meetings about the scheme has been held in private with the authority citing commercial reasons.

The council said a private session held last week (Nov20) about the scheme was to ‘consider options for the future marketing of this site.’