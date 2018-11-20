Corby couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

A Corby couple who fell in love at first sight are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

James and Jane McLeod met in Scotland and wed on November 19, 1948, before moving to ‘Little Scotland’ in 1969.

They celebrated the platinum milestone with a huge party at the town’s Conservative Club on Saturday with 160 guests.

James, 91, said: “We’ve had our ups and downs but they have been the best years of my life.

“We just work well together. It’s as simple as that.”

The couple met in Scotland in the small East Lothian town of Prestonpans in 1945 at a dance in the town hall.

James said it was love at first sight and asked if he could walk her home.

Jane, 89, said: “He could not afford the bus fare!”

Three years later they married at the Church of Scotland in nearby Tranent.

James was a miner and in 1969, after the mines closed, they moved to Corby.

James worked in the coke ovens at the steelworks with Jane working in the steelworks’ offices.

Jane later worked at The Frying Scotsman chip shop for 22 years until the age of 75.

The couple have four children, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren

Their party on Saturday, complete with piper Robert Muir and son Dylan, saw family travel from all over the country.

James said: “I was flabbergasted to be honest. People were on their feet and I’m so glad they all had a good time.”

Jane said: “It was a wonderful day, it really was.”

The couple’s four children described their parents’ party as ‘amazing’.

Joanne Campbell said: “It was amazing from start to finish, the best party I’ve been to.”

Elizabeth Bradley said: “It was absolutely brilliant, people travelled from Scotland, London, Scunthorpe, all over.”

Jessie Young said: “Everyone had a fantastic time, it was great.”

And son James McLeod said: “It was an excellent evening, it was great to see all of the family together.”