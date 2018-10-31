Corby councillor who suffered physical abuse in her 20s speaks at domestic violence gala

A Corby councillor who experienced physical abuse in her early twenties was the keynote speaker at an event to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley shared her experiences at the Behind the Mask gala organised by Cedarcube as part of the Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Cllr Naden-Horley, who represents the Corby Rural ward on Northants County Council, said: “Abuse doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone at any time and cause untold damage and all manner of issues.

“Don’t be afraid to come out from behind your mask, certainly don’t let your experience of abuse define you, learn from it, but fight back by living the life you want to live, not the life someone decided for you.”

The event took place on Saturday (October 27) at De Vere Hotel in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

Guests attending the event wore face masks as a symbol of the hidden nature of domestic violence.

The three-hour event included cocktails, a silent auction and a fashion show followed by dinner and speeches.