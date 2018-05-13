Corby Council’s green ideas result in award win

Corby Council was named as one of the winners at the 2018 National Energy Efficiency Awards.

The awards are led by Campbell Braybrooke and champion energy efficiency.

Corby Council was nominated for its continued commitment in delivering energy saving public services - such as ultra low emitting vehicles, insulating hard-to-treat homes, and installing solar panels to its housing stock.

The authority was highly commended in the ‘Local Authority housing energy efficiency projects’ category.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “We are not only extremely proud to have been shortlisted for these awards but to have won on the evening is a huge achievement and an accolade to the work we do around energy efficiency.

“We will continue to lead by example as a local authority and use technologies to help reduce our carbon footprint moving forward.”

Corby Council says it has reduced its carbon footprint by 47 per cent since 2008/9, partly through its Council Depot roof top solar project, which produced 26,905kWh of electricity during 2016/17.

The authority has also added four fully electric Nissan Leafs and six Nissan env200s to its fleet, which has enabled the authority to reduce fleet mileage and save 12 tonnes of carbon emissions in their first year on the road.