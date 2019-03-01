Corby Council in court today to move on Gainsborough Road travellers

Representatives from Corby Council are in court today to ask magistrates to make an order to allow them to move on travellers from a playing field in the town.

A group of travellers pulled up at the Gainsborough Road playing field earlier this week and have sparked several complaints from residents who now feel unable to use the field.

Solicitors from Corby Council are this morning asking magistrates in Northampton to make a civil order under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which will allow them to officially serve notice on the travellers to tell them they must leave the Corby Council-owned field.

If the group doesn’t then move off the playing field as soon as possible, they will be committing a criminal offence. They will also commit an offence if they return to the field.