Corby Council improves terms and conditions for staff

Corby Council is improving its terms and conditions for staff in a bid to stop a growing number of employees leaving the authority.

It was agreed at the One Corby meeting this week (Oct23) that the council will increase its holiday pay and add in some other measures to ensure that staff can be retained and that new talent can be attracted.

Corby Council, along with all of the other seven local authorities in the county looks likely to be shut down and replaced with two new super councils in May 2020.

And the uncertain future is having an impact already, with turnover 50 per cent up on last year as staff across all departments look for a more secure workplace.

At the meeting the council’s HR manager Stella Jinks told councillors retaining the workforce is important.

She said: “The proposed Local Government Reform will send staff into unchartered waters of change and create some uncertainty.

“We are already showing that instability with a 50 per cent increase in turnover.

“This trend is continuing and does cause us some concerns, which we have talked to the trade unions about.

“We want to ensure that we are no less favourable to work for than those local authorities.”

After discussions with the unions the authority has proposed to negotiate a collective agreement that will make working for the authority more beneficial.

The new measures will see staff holidays raise to a minimum of 24 days and a maximum of 30 days.

Redundancy packages will also be more favourable and there will be better pay protection for those whose jobs are redeployed.

The authority is also proposing to spend £40,000 on staff training to refresh and upgrade skill levels.

Council leader Tom Beattie said: “I think it is the right thing to do.

“It is important that our staff are treated as equally and fairly as other local authorities.”