Corby Council apologises for street lights problem

After 18 months of darkness the street lights in a much used Corby car park will be switched back on this evening.

Corby Council has apologised after a mix-up meant that the street lamps at the bottom of Jimmy Kane Way near to Rockingham Triangle have been out of action since a joyrider crashed into one of them last year.

Now after calls from members of the public concerned about health and safety issues the council has sprung into action and lights will be shining in the area tonight.

A spokesman for the council said: “The control panel for the lights on Jimmy Kane Way has been repaired, unfortunately at the time the lights were due to be switched back on, it became apparent that the meter was not included.

“We are pleased to say that we have been working with the utility company and have rectified the outstanding issue today, therefore the lights are due to be back in operation this evening. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Corby folk had taken to social media to highlight the problems.

A tweet from Corby Town Football Club groundstaff’s twitter account, said: “Try walking down towards hotel on Rockingham road. Path is bad enough in daylight. Broken ankle waiting to happen at night”.

And former councillor Christopher Woolmer had also called on the council earlier this week to take some action.

He said: “There are people coming and going throughout the evening and I think it is a health and safety issue.

“Anything could happen in the dark. I have reported it to the council and had a letter from the council’s head of leisure Chris Stephenson more than a year ago saying the council was going out to tender for the necessary £7,000 repair works but since then I have heard nothing.”

It is understood the authority has come to an agreement with the utility company to pay for the electricity on a pay as you go basis until a new metre is installed.