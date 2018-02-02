Corby clairvoyant putting on fundraiser for Maplefields Circle of Friends

Tickets are now on sale for a fundraiser in support of the Maplefields Circle of Friends (MCF).

The group is a Corby-based non-profit organisation which aims to enhance the lives of those living with additional physical and mental health needs and their families.

It has activity days, events and a support group for families who have a child with additional needs.

And a forthcoming evening of clairvoyance with Dennis Binks and Sue Mock Oliver at the Grampian Club in Patrick Road, Corby, on Friday, March 16, will be in aid of the group.

The event will also be supporting the homeless project which Dennis is involved in, offering shelter, hot food and fresh clothes to people in Corby who don’t have a roof over their head.

To read more about the project to help the homeless, click here

Tickets for the event are £10 each and can be bought from the Chocolate Box in Corby Old Village, Corby Volunteer Service based at the old TA Centre in Elizabeth Street, Corby, any weekday from 10am until 4pm or on the door on the night.

Doors open at 7pm and the event will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Anyone attending must be aged 16 and over.