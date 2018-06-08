Corby church set to become flats

A former Corby church hall looks set to be turned into flats.

The St Paul’s Lutheran Church hall in Stuart Road has been used as a charity base and a nursery during the past decade since it stopped being used by members of the town’s Latvian community in 2004.

The former Lutheran Church Hall in Stuart Road, Corby.

But now the building has become so run down that the owner wants to convert the site into flats.

A planning application submitted to Corby Borough Council proposes that the 1960s building should be converted into six new two-bed flats and nine parking spaces.

A statement to planners says: “Its condition can only be described as poor/average and would require major investment to prevent further deterioration and make it suitable for community use.

“To make the building meet standards suitable for full public use would cost in excess of £200,000 which would be an unviable investment for the return given there are a number of community facilities with capacity in close proximity.

“The building has not been used for community use for over 10 years despite being available during that time for community groups to make enquiries about use of the building. The premises has been used for a variety of uses over the last 10-12 years but has rarely been fully occupied.

“The building is now over 50 years old and major investment is not viable for the present uncertain usage. The building clearly needs a strong justification for expenditure and the proposed residential use will ensure the building and surrounding site is maintained to a high standard as expected with private residences.”

