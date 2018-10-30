Corby Christmas charity single launched to raise cash for homeless

Musicians from Corby are hoping to raise money for the town’s homeless shelter with the release of a charity Christmas single.

Singer Tony Faherty, from Corby, along with music industry pals have put together an upbeat song called Coming Home to raise cash to help volunteers run their winter night shelter for the town’s rough sleepers.

Nightlight have been organising the opening of a temporary night shelter at the town’s former police station in Elizabeth Street while they raise enough money to refurbish their new permanent home in Cannock Road. The volunteers need to raise about £6,500 to keep the shelter open during the winter months.

Tony said: “Back in February I was walking home through the snow and I had been reading a lot about the night shelter in the news.

“I was walking through the Oakleys and I saw the train coming and this song just came into my head.

“By the time I got home most of it was finished!”

John went into the studio and decided to make it into a Christmas single.

“Lots of people have donated their time,” he said.

“Seamus Murphy at Pennington Street studio has done the production and the picture on the CD cover was donated by Sarah Mellor.

“Sarah, who sang backing vocals on one of my songs, was out walking with her husband and posted scenic pictures of the local countryside.

“I was particularly taken with the one I have used. It is scenic but has a harshness about it which reflects, to me, the environment the homeless live in. The tree in the background has had all the years of elements thrown at it but it is still standing so offers hope for the future.”

Nightlight CEO Nicola Pell said: “I’m absolutely thrilled.

“It’s just wonderful.

“I love the weird and wonderful ways that people use to come up with to raise money for us.

“We have a lot of money to raise in order for us to keep going so I’m incredibly thankful to Tony and the other people who have pulled together to launch this single.”

The single is out on Thursday (November 1) and can be downloaded then from the band’s website. Tony also has a limited number of CDs available. You can contact him through the website.