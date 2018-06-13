Corby choir in fine voice as it raises £550 for church

Corby Male Voice Choir raised £550 at its latest charity concert, which was performed in aid of St Leonard’s Church in Glapthorn on June 1.

The event took the choir’s running total to an impressive £1,711 over four concerts since April.

The choir’s director of music, Jan Williams, said: “The choir is delighted the concert was able to help to raise such an impressive amount for the church and was delighted with the concert which was so well attended.”

Corby Male Voice Choir’s next concert will take place on Friday, June 15, at St Mary the Virgin church in Burton Latimer at 7.30pm and will raise money for church funds.

Tickets are £8 and are available from Carol Sharman on 01536 725759 or Mike Jones on 01536 724860.

For further information about how the Corby Male Voice Choir could help your charity, contact Steve Jackson 01832 734259 or SteveCorbyMVC@outlook.com.

If you wish to join the choir, or need any further information you can either speak to Steve or just turn up at a rehearsal.

Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening at St Andrew’s Church of Scotland Hall, Occupation Road, Corby, from 7.30-9.30pm.