Corby choir hosting concert for East Northants church

Corby Male Voice Choir will be taking to the stage to raise funds for an East Northamptonshire church.

The choir is hosting their fourth concert of the year at St Leonard’s church in Glapthorn on Friday, June 1, at 7.30pm.

Jan Williams, director of music, said: “The choir has been continuing to work hard learning new repertoire for its 2018 concert season and are looking forward to performing this Friday.

“Concerts really do try to appeal to a broad range of musical tastes, featuring repertoire from light opera to pop music and the choir is so very proud of the money it helps local charities and good causes raise, which so far this year over just three concerts stands at £1,161.”

Organised by the Glapthorn church, this Friday’s concert will raise money for church funds.

Tickets are priced at £12, including drinks and canapes and are available either in advance from Ursula Wide on 01832 272594. Pauline Davidson on 01832 273526 or on the door.

Mrs Williams added: “We are always looking to recruit new members to the choir, no matter the level of musical experience.

“So if you are looking to try something a bit different or are already a keen singer, then please do come along to one of our rehearsals which take place every Thursday at St Andrew’s Church of Scotland Hall, Occupation Road, Corby from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.”

For further information about how the Corby Male Voice Choir could help your charity through its concerts or if you would like more information on joining them, contact Steve Jackson on 01832 734259 or email SteveCorbyMVC@outlook.com.