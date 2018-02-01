Corby children’s centres seeking independent directors

A community interest company responsible for the strategic direction of Corby’s four children’s centres is seeking two new independent directors.

Corby Children’s Centre Consortium was set up in 2016 and has 11 directors, but two have moved on.

The directors are responsible for the strategic direction of the four Corby children’s centres including planning, service delivery and finances.

They help centres in touch with what services are needed by parents in the town and they meet regularly to ensure they achieve the key performance indicators set by the local authority.

Northamptonshire County Council fund the work of the CIC but the role of the directors is a voluntary one.

A statement on the Pen Green Centre website said: “We would want to recruit people that have had experience working with children and families or a knowledge of services for children and families.

“The new directors would need to have a commitment to the safety and welfare of all children and an enhanced DBS would be required before the director could commence the post.

“All directors take the safeguarding of children extremely seriously.

“If you are interested in putting yourself forward to become an independent director we would require you to complete a nomination form and if you know of the work of any of the four centres it would be useful to include this information on your form.

“You are not able to be an independent director if you are a paid employee at any one of the four Corby children’s centres.

“Once elected as a director on the board you will have equal responsible for all the four Corby children’s centres.

“All nominations and a personal statement should be sent in to Pen Green Centre and be received no later than 10am on Friday, February 9.

“You can nominate yourself. We need no more than 250 words about you and why you would like to be an independent director. Each nomination must be signed by the candidate themselves.”

To fill out a nomination, visit the website here.