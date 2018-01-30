Corby charity’s funding boost is music to their ears

A Corby mental health charity has received a £2,000 boost in funding thanks to money raised from the sales of carrier bags.

Stages has bagged the funds from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme, which is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork.

Stages has been awarded �2,000. NNL-180129-124646005

The scheme sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Work will now begin on bringing a music therapy project to life, where Stages members suffering with mental health, recovering from addiction and their family members will be able to participate.

Katie Read, Stages founder and managing director, said: “I am really excited about this project.

“We have been running a small pilot scheme with Chris Ward, a local guitar teacher and supporter of mental health, which has really helped those participating.

“We can now run with this project for more people in our community to support their well-being and mental health.

“Music has been a fundamental part of my own life, helping me through a difficult childhood surrounded with addiction and mental health issues.

“I am keen to help others to improve their mental health through Music therapy.”

Chris Ward said: ”Listening to and playing music has helped me through many tough times during my adult life.

“I am now very glad that with the experience I have gained, I’m able to pass on the gift of playing music.

“I hope to help as many people as possible during this project and look forward to it’s bright future.”

Since launching in 2015, the scheme has provided more than £43m to more than 10,000 local community projects.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers.

“It’s such a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community.

“We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Voting ran in stores throughout November and December with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down the UK to improve the local spaces and places that matter to them.

“The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit http://www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.