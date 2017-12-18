Corby celebrates being named UK’s greatest town

A special banner will take pride of place in the Cube’s reception to celebrate Corby being named the UK’s greatest town.

The town fought off competition from Coventry and Milton Keynes to take the gong at the Academy of Urbanism Awards last month.

At a full council meeting on Thursday (December 14), councillors unveiled a new banner to celebrate the achievement.

Leader of Corby Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “We are of course delighted that Corby has been recognised out of the whole of the UK and Ireland as the Great Town 2018.

“It is real recognition of the vision, investment and partnership working that has gone in to regenerating our borough over recent years.

“As a borough we should be proud of this accolade and this is why we are putting the message for all to see as soon as they enter the Corby Cube.”

As well as the banner in the Corby Cube there will also be several posters distributed throughout the borough.

Corby received praise from the awards for its ‘phoenix-like’ rise from the closure of the steelworks and loss of 11,500 jobs in 1980.

On nominating the town, the academy said: “Over the last 20 years, Corby has seen the highest proportion of new home sales over anywhere in the UK.

“The town centre now boasts the new International Pool, the Corby Cube, Willow Place shopping centre and a remodelled pedestrian friendly environment.

“The opening of the railway station has put the town within an hour of London St Pancras.

“Corby is investing in the quality of its workforce and new training facilities and businesses benefit from a number of support programmes, such as Growing Corby and Enterprise 4 Corby.

“There is still more to do but Corby demonstrates the importance of civic ambition and a coordinated regeneration framework which has provided the basis for transformation of the local economy through a programme of investment in key projects and infrastructure.”