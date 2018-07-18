Corby celebrates 70th anniversary of the NHS

A ‘thank you’ card for people to sign and share their thoughts about Corby’s health services was signed at a party celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The event, at Corby’s Rooftop Art Gallery earlier this month, was hosted by Beth Miller, Corby’s Labour Party prospective Parliamentary candidate.

Beth, who missed out to the Conservative Party’s Tom Pursglove on becoming the constituency’s MP in the last General Election, said: “The 70th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions.

“Since its formation by Aneurin Bevan’s forward-thinking Labour Government, the NHS has played a vital role in our lives and we want to recognise and thank the extraordinary NHS staff who make this possible.

The card has been hand-delivered to staff at Corby’s Urgent Care Centre, days before a judicial review begins which challenges the proposal to change from a drop-in service to appointment-only.

Cllr Jean Addison, deputy leader of Corby Council, joined Beth to deliver the card.

She Cllr Addison said: “Corby Borough Council has a vision for the borough and a long-standing commitment to regeneration through growth.

“Our growth has been recognised nationally and we are the fastest growing borough outside London, but communities need and deserve easy access to services including first class health care.”